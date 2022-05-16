How long is the rain set to last? Hour by hour weather forecast as showers sweep across Sunderland

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Met Office forecasters have predicted significant rainfall today, Monday, May 16 before showers are expected to ease off later this afternoon.

The wet start to the day is expected to turn brighter around 5pm, with cloudy conditions predicted into the afternoon and early evening.

Forecasters say temperatures should average at around 12C following the warm weekend weather which saw bright, sunny conditions.

Rain fall at Marine Walk, Roker.

Showers across Sunderland are expected to become lighter throughout the day as the rain moves North with some sunny intervals before clearing overnight.

The regional weather forecast for the North East said: "Often cloudy with spells of heavy, locally thundery rain moving north today. Drier with some warm bright or sunny intervals developing later in the afternoon, but with scattered and again, locally thundery showers in places.

"Light winds. Maximum temperature 19°C.

"Showers continuing though the evening in places, but becoming dry and mostly clear during the second half of the night. Some mist or fog patches by morning. Minimum temperature 5 °C.”

This is your hour-by-hour Sunderland weather forecast for Monday, May 16:

12pm: Light rain, 10C

1pm: Heavy rain, 11C

2pm: Heavy rain, 11C

3pm: Light rain, 11C

4pm: Light rain, 11C

5pm: Light shower, 11C

6pm: Sunny intervals, 11C

7pm: Cloudy, 12C

8pm: Light rain, 11C

9pm: Cloudy, 11C

10pm: Cloudy, 11C

11pm: Cloudy, 11C