How long is the rain set to last? Hour by hour weather forecast as showers sweep across Sunderland

Met Office forecasters have predicted significant rainfall today, Monday, May 16 before showers are expected to ease off later this afternoon.
The wet start to the day is expected to turn brighter around 5pm, with cloudy conditions predicted into the afternoon and early evening.
Forecasters say temperatures should average at around 12C following the warm weekend weather which saw bright, sunny conditions.
Showers across Sunderland are expected to become lighter throughout the day as the rain moves North with some sunny intervals before clearing overnight.
The regional weather forecast for the North East said: "Often cloudy with spells of heavy, locally thundery rain moving north today. Drier with some warm bright or sunny intervals developing later in the afternoon, but with scattered and again, locally thundery showers in places.
"Light winds. Maximum temperature 19°C.
"Showers continuing though the evening in places, but becoming dry and mostly clear during the second half of the night. Some mist or fog patches by morning. Minimum temperature 5 °C.”
Read More
This is your hour-by-hour Sunderland weather forecast for Monday, May 16:
12pm: Light rain, 10C
1pm: Heavy rain, 11C
2pm: Heavy rain, 11C
3pm: Light rain, 11C
4pm: Light rain, 11C
5pm: Light shower, 11C
6pm: Sunny intervals, 11C
7pm: Cloudy, 12C
8pm: Light rain, 11C
9pm: Cloudy, 11C
10pm: Cloudy, 11C
11pm: Cloudy, 11C
12am: Light shower, 12