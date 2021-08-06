Hour by hour weather today: When to expect thunder storms as Met Office imposes yellow warning

Sunderland is subject to a yellow weather warning today from the Met Office for thunderstorms.

Here’s an hour by hour forecast for Sunderland on Friday, August 6, when temperatures will still peak at around 18°C and it will be quite humid with little wind.

10am: Sunderland’s weather will be cloudy, dry and 17°C

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms. Picture by Stu Norton.

11am: Cloudy, dry and 17°C

Noon: Light rain and 17°C

1pm: Light rain and 17°C

2pm: Thunder and lightning, rain and 17°C

3pm: Light rain, possibly some sunshine and 18°C

4pm: Heavy rain and 17°C

5pm: Light rain and 17°C

6pm: Light rain and 17°C

7pm: Light rain and 17°C

8pm: A little rain, sunny intervals and 17°C

9pm: Cloudy but dry and 16°C

10pm: Cloudy but dry and 16°C

11pm: Cloudy but dry and 16°C

Midnight: Cloudy but dry and 15°C

The Met says for the whole of the North East, today will see: “Scattered showers, with thundery downpours possible.

“Overnight rain soon clearing during the morning with a few brighter intervals possible. Showers also moving into the Pennines, however, before spreading to all parts by the afternoon. Heavy and thundery at times, with slow moving torrential downpours possible. Maximum temperature 18°C.”

“Tonight will see heavy showers, with some thundery bursts continuing into the evening, before gradually easing overnight. Staying rather breezy and cloudy. More persistent rain moving into western Pennines by dawn.”

There will be light rain for much of Saturday on Wearside.