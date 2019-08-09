Hour-by-hour weather forecast for Sunderland as city braced for Yellow rain warning

Met Office forecasters have released a Yellow warning for rain in Sunderland starting on Friday, August 9 and running until Saturday, August 10.

By Debra Fox
Friday, 09 August, 2019, 07:05

As families across Wearside wake up to heavy rain, we have taken a look at the hour-by-hour weather report to see what’s in store and when the showers will be at their worst.

8am: 95% chance of rain

9am: 95% chance of rain

10am: 95% chance of rain

11am: 95% chance of rain

12pm: 90% chance of rain

1pm: 20% chance of rain

Heavy rain is forecast in Sunderland on Friday, August 9.

2pm: 10% chance of rain

Sign up to our daily newsletter

3pm: 40% chance of rain

4pm: 30% chance of rain

5pm: 40% chance of rain

6pm: 60% chance of rain

7pm: 60% chance of rain

8pm: 60% chance of rain

9pm: 20% chance of rain

10pm: 20% chance of rain

11pm: 20% chance of rain

A further warning is in place for the city on Sunday, August 11, predicting thunderstorms.