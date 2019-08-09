Hour-by-hour weather forecast for Sunderland as city braced for Yellow rain warning
Met Office forecasters have released a Yellow warning for rain in Sunderland starting on Friday, August 9 and running until Saturday, August 10.
As families across Wearside wake up to heavy rain, we have taken a look at the hour-by-hour weather report to see what’s in store and when the showers will be at their worst.
8am: 95% chance of rain
9am: 95% chance of rain
10am: 95% chance of rain
11am: 95% chance of rain
12pm: 90% chance of rain
1pm: 20% chance of rain
2pm: 10% chance of rain
3pm: 40% chance of rain
4pm: 30% chance of rain
5pm: 40% chance of rain
6pm: 60% chance of rain
7pm: 60% chance of rain
8pm: 60% chance of rain
9pm: 20% chance of rain
10pm: 20% chance of rain
11pm: 20% chance of rain
A further warning is in place for the city on Sunday, August 11, predicting thunderstorms.