Hour-by-hour weather forecast as the North East expects a warm weekend
According to Met Office forecasters, the North East looks set for a weekend (Friday, August 8, to Sunday, August 10) for warm and dry weather.
Temperatures are expected to reach highs of around 21°C, meaning you will be able to leave your coat at home if you’re heading out.
The Met Office website states: “Temperatures climbing during this period, becoming very warm into the new working week.
“Some sunshine expected, although on the cloudy side at times, with sporadic thundery showers becoming more likely.”
This is what you can expect from the North East weather this weekend, according to the Met Office:
Friday, August 8
1pm: Sunny intervals, 20°C.
2pm: Sunny intervals, 20°C.
3pm: Sunny intervals, 20°C.
4pm: Sunny intervals, 20°C.
5pm: Sunny intervals, 20°C.
6pm: Sunny intervals, 20°C.
7pm: Sunny, 19°C.
8pm: Sunny, 18°C.
9pm: Cloudy, 17°C.
10pm: Cloudy, 16°C.
11pm: Cloudy, 16°C.
Saturday, August 9
12am: Cloudy, 16°C.
1am: Cloudy, 16°C.
2am: Cloudy, 15°C.
3am: Cloudy, 15°C.
4am: Clear skies, 15°C.
5am: Clear skies, 14°C.
6am: Sunny, 14°C.
7am: Sunny, 14°C.
8am: Sunny intervals, 15°C.
9am: Sunny intervals, 17°C.
10am: Sunny intervals, 18°C.
11am: Overcast, 18°C.
12pm: Cloudy, 18°C.
1pm: Sunny intervals, 18°C.
2pm: Sunny intervals, 19°C.
3pm: Sunny intervals, 19°C.
4pm: Sunny, 20°C.
5pm: Sunny, 20°C.
6pm: Sunny, 19°C.
7pm: Sunny, 19°C.
8pm: Sunny, 18°C.
9pm: Clear skies, 17°C.
10pm: Clear skies, 16°C.
11pm: Clear skies, 15°C.
Sunday, August 10*
12am: Clear skies, 14°C.
1am: Clear skies, 14°C.
4am: Clear skies, 12°C.
7am: Sunny, 12°C.
10am: Sunny intervals, 17°C.
1pm: Sunny intervals, 20°C.
4pm: Sunny intervals, 21°C.
7pm: Sunny intervals, 19°C.
10pm: Partly cloudy, 16°C.
*At the time of writing, the full hourly forecast for Sunday, August 10, isn’t available.
