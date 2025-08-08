Hour-by-hour weather forecast as the North East expects a warm weekend

The North East looks set for a warm weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to Met Office forecasters, the North East looks set for a weekend (Friday, August 8, to Sunday, August 10) for warm and dry weather.

Temperatures are expected to reach highs of around 21°C, meaning you will be able to leave your coat at home if you’re heading out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office website states: “Temperatures climbing during this period, becoming very warm into the new working week.

“Some sunshine expected, although on the cloudy side at times, with sporadic thundery showers becoming more likely.”

This is what you can expect from the North East weather this weekend, according to the Met Office:

This is what you can expect from the North East weather this weekend. | National World

Friday, August 8

1pm: Sunny intervals, 20°C.

2pm: Sunny intervals, 20°C.

3pm: Sunny intervals, 20°C.

4pm: Sunny intervals, 20°C.

5pm: Sunny intervals, 20°C.

6pm: Sunny intervals, 20°C.

7pm: Sunny, 19°C.

8pm: Sunny, 18°C.

9pm: Cloudy, 17°C.

10pm: Cloudy, 16°C.

11pm: Cloudy, 16°C.

Saturday, August 9

12am: Cloudy, 16°C.

1am: Cloudy, 16°C.

2am: Cloudy, 15°C.

3am: Cloudy, 15°C.

4am: Clear skies, 15°C.

5am: Clear skies, 14°C.

6am: Sunny, 14°C.

7am: Sunny, 14°C.

8am: Sunny intervals, 15°C.

9am: Sunny intervals, 17°C.

10am: Sunny intervals, 18°C.

11am: Overcast, 18°C.

12pm: Cloudy, 18°C.

1pm: Sunny intervals, 18°C.

2pm: Sunny intervals, 19°C.

3pm: Sunny intervals, 19°C.

4pm: Sunny, 20°C.

5pm: Sunny, 20°C.

6pm: Sunny, 19°C.

7pm: Sunny, 19°C.

8pm: Sunny, 18°C.

9pm: Clear skies, 17°C.

10pm: Clear skies, 16°C.

11pm: Clear skies, 15°C.

Sunday, August 10*

12am: Clear skies, 14°C.

1am: Clear skies, 14°C.

4am: Clear skies, 12°C.

7am: Sunny, 12°C.

10am: Sunny intervals, 17°C.

1pm: Sunny intervals, 20°C.

4pm: Sunny intervals, 21°C.

7pm: Sunny intervals, 19°C.

10pm: Partly cloudy, 16°C.

*At the time of writing, the full hourly forecast for Sunday, August 10, isn’t available.