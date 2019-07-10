Hour-by-hour Sunderland forecast: This is when thunderstorms will hit as Met Office issues yellow weather warning
The weather in Sunderland is set to become rainy over the next few days, with the Met Office issuing a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for the city on Thursday, July 11.
This is an hour-by-hour forecast as heavy rain and thunderstorms are set to hit.
Thursday (11 July)
04:00 - Light shower - 16C
05:00 - Light rain - 16C
06:00 - Light rain - 16C
07:00 - Heavy rain - 16C
08:00 - Light rain - 16C
09:00 - Light rain - 17C
10:00 - Light rain - 17C
11:00 - Cloudy - 18C
12:00 - Light shower - 19C
13:00 - Cloudy - 19C
14:00 - Light rain - 19C
15:00 - Thunder - 19C
16:00 - Thunder - 19C
17:00 - Heavy shower - 19C
18:00 - Thunder - 19C
19:00 - Light shower - 19C
20:00 - Light shower - 19C
21:00 - Partly cloudy (night) - 18C
22:00 - Partly cloudy (night) - 17C
23:00 - Partly cloudy (night) - 17C
The Met Office yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for Sunderland is in place from 12pm to 9pm on Thursday 11 July.
The Met Office said, “Heavy showers and thunderstorms may cause some travel disruption and flooding in places during Thursday afternoon and evening.
“Whilst many areas will miss the heaviest rain, where heavy showers and thunderstorms do develop they will be slow-moving bringing the potential for 20-30 mm of rain in an hour and 40-50 mm in 2-3 hours.”
What to expect from the yellow weather warning
- There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater and lightning strikes
- Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services
- Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
- There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost
- There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep flood water causing danger to life