Hour-by-hour North-East weather forecast as weather warnings are in place for thunder and lightning
No sooner have the nights started to get darker than the miserable weather has returned.
The bad news is that Monday’s unseasonal summer rainfall is not likely to disappear just yet.
But if you want to get out for that walk with the dog or to nip to the local shop then there are dry periods forecast.
It also looks as though this week’s weather story has a happy ending.
Here’s what you need to know.
Monday morning
10am-noon: Dry but cloudy with only a 10% chance of rain.
Monday afternoon
noon-2pm: Dry but cloudy, with temperatures rising to 17 degrees Celsius, until…
2pm-5pm: Heavy rain and possible thunder and lightning.
5pm-8pm: Lighter rain.
8pm-midnight: Overcast but largely dry.
Tuesday morning
Midnight-6am: Overcast.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
6am-9am: Light rain.
9am-noon: Cloudy with temperatues reaching 15 degrees Celsius.
Tuesday afternoon and evening:
Noon-2pm: Overcast with 20% chance of rain.
2pm-3pm: Light rain.
3pm-9pm: Cloudy with 10% chance of rain.
9pm-midnight: Overcast.
Wednesday morning
Midnight-noon: Overcast with 10% chance of rain.
Noon-4pm: Sunny intervals.
4pm-10pm: Prolonged sunshine with temperatures rising to 17 degrees Celsius by 6pm.
As for later in the week, the sunny weather continues on Thursday and Friday before a weekend upsurge in temperatures from around 16 degrees Celsius to 23 degrees Celsius on Saturday.
Don’t hide your sunglasses and lotion just yet.