Hour by hour forecast for Sunderland with temperatures set to hit 27°C as heatwave hits UK

The Met Office summary for the North East says: “Dry with widespread sunshine into the afternoon as any early cloud melts away. Becoming very hot as temperatures rise quickly into the day, with only a light breeze for most.”

Tuesday is set to see the peak of the heatwave, with temperatures in some areas of the North East expected to hit upwards of 35°C.

Sunderland sea front, Seaburn

The North East is predicted to avoid the worst of the heat, with a rare red warning in place for much of the Midlands and parts of the South East and London

To combat the heat, the Met Office advice staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water and avoiding alcohol, staying indoors or in the shade, stay out of the sun between 11am and 3pm, if possible, applying sunscreen regularly and Wearing hats and light, loose cotton clothes

In Sunderland on Monday, temperatures will be at around 24°C and 23°C throughout most of the day, but peak at 27°C before cooling down with lows of 21°C.

Here is an hour by hour forecast of temperatures in Sunderland on Monday, July 18.

10am: Sunny 24°C

11am: Sunny 24°C

12pm: Sunny 25°C

1pm: Sunny 27°C

2pm: Sunny 26°C

3pm: Sunny 24°C

4pm: Sunny 24°C

5pm: Sunny 24°C

6pm: Sunny 24°C

7pm: Sunny 23°C

8pm: Sunny 23°C

9pm: Sunny 22°C

10pm: Cloudy 22°C