Hour-by-hour forecast for Sunday and a look at the Sunderland weather in the week ahead
Cold weather is set to continue in Sunderland on Sunday, December 11 and throughout the week as temperatures stay low, bringing the possibility of snow and ice.
As Christmas approaches the weather is staying true to the season, with low temperatures and ice likely. During the week ahead, temperatures will rise slightly compared to the previous week but remain bitterly cold, regularly dropping below freezing overnight.
On Sunday, December 11 – according to the Met Office – Sunderland will see highs of just 2°C before dropping to 0°C by Sunday night.
Below is an hour-by-hour forecast for Sunderland on Sunday, and a look at weather forecasts through the week.
Sunday December 11
11am: Cloudy with temperatures of 1°C
12pm: Cloudy with temperatures of 1°C
1pm: Cloudy with temperatures of 2°C
2pm: Cloudy with temperatures of 2°C
3pm: Sunny intervals with temperatures of 2°C
4pm: Partly cloudy with temperatures of 1°C
5pm: Light showers with temperatures of 1°C
6pm: Cloudy with temperatures of 1°C
7pm: Cloudy with temperatures of 1°C
8pm: Cloudy with temperatures of 1°C
9pm: Cloudy with temperatures of 1°C
10pm: Cloudy with temperatures of 1°C
11pm: Cloudy with temperatures of 0°C
The week ahead
Monday, December 12 - A mostly sunny day, with highs of of 1°C and lows of -2°C
Tuesday, December 13 - A cloudy day, with highs of 2°C and lows of -1°C
Wednesday, December 14 - A cloudy day, with highs of 4°C and lows of -1°C
Thursday, December 15 - A sunny day, with highs of 4°C and lows of -2°C
Friday, December 16 - A cloudy day with some sunny spells. Highs of 3°C and lows of -1°C