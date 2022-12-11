As Christmas approaches the weather is staying true to the season, with low temperatures and ice likely. During the week ahead, temperatures will rise slightly compared to the previous week but remain bitterly cold, regularly dropping below freezing overnight.

On Sunday, December 11 – according to the Met Office – Sunderland will see highs of just 2°C before dropping to 0°C by Sunday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Below is an hour-by-hour forecast for Sunderland on Sunday, and a look at weather forecasts through the week.

Cold weather is set to continue in Sunderland.

Sunday December 11

11am: Cloudy with temperatures of 1°C

Advertisement Hide Ad

12pm: Cloudy with temperatures of 1°C

1pm: Cloudy with temperatures of 2°C

Advertisement Hide Ad

2pm: Cloudy with temperatures of 2°C

3pm: Sunny intervals with temperatures of 2°C

Advertisement Hide Ad

4pm: Partly cloudy with temperatures of 1°C

5pm: Light showers with temperatures of 1°C

Advertisement Hide Ad

6pm: Cloudy with temperatures of 1°C

7pm: Cloudy with temperatures of 1°C

Advertisement Hide Ad

8pm: Cloudy with temperatures of 1°C

9pm: Cloudy with temperatures of 1°C

Advertisement Hide Ad

10pm: Cloudy with temperatures of 1°C

11pm: Cloudy with temperatures of 0°C

Advertisement Hide Ad

The week ahead

Monday, December 12 - A mostly sunny day, with highs of of 1°C and lows of -2°C

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tuesday, December 13 - A cloudy day, with highs of 2°C and lows of -1°C

Wednesday, December 14 - A cloudy day, with highs of 4°C and lows of -1°C

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thursday, December 15 - A sunny day, with highs of 4°C and lows of -2°C