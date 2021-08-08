Hour-by-hour breakdown of Sunderland weather as Met Office issues yellow warning across the North East
Rain and showers are on the way for Sunderland as the Met Office issues a yellow warning of thunderstorms across the North East.
The yellow warning of thunderstorms has been put in place across the North East, with rain predicted across much of Sunday, August 8 in Sunderland.
After a cloudy start with sunny intervals, the Met Office expects light rain and showers for Sunderland across the day.
According to the Met Office, showers and potential thunderstorms will be seen across the North East region, with rain most likely to start in the afternoon before beginning to clear in the evening.
Here’s an hour-by-hour forecast for Sunderland on Sunday, when temperatures will peak at around 18ºC with showers expected for most of the afternoon and into the evening.
10am: Sunderland weather will be cloudy and dry with temperatures of 16º
11am: Cloudy, dry and 17º
12pm: Cloudy, dry and 18º
1pm: Cloudy, dry and 18º
2pm: Light rain and 18º
3pm: Light rain and 18º
4pm: Light rain and 18º
5pm: Light showers with sunny intervals and 18º
6pm: Light rain and 18º
7pm: Light rain and 17º
8pm: Light showers and 17º
9pm: Cloudy and 16º
10pm: Light showers and 16º
11pm: Light showers and 16º
The Met Office says many places in the North East will start off dry with sunny spells on Sunday, before showers develop widely in the afternoon with a chance of hail and thunder.
It also states that tonight showers and thunderstorms will begin fading from most areas in the region with a few showers continuing through the night.