The yellow warning of thunderstorms has been put in place across the North East, with rain predicted across much of Sunday, August 8 in Sunderland.

After a cloudy start with sunny intervals, the Met Office expects light rain and showers for Sunderland across the day.

According to the Met Office, showers and potential thunderstorms will be seen across the North East region, with rain most likely to start in the afternoon before beginning to clear in the evening.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rain and showers are expected for much of the day in Sunderland

Here’s an hour-by-hour forecast for Sunderland on Sunday, when temperatures will peak at around 18ºC with showers expected for most of the afternoon and into the evening.

10am: Sunderland weather will be cloudy and dry with temperatures of 16º

11am: Cloudy, dry and 17º

12pm: Cloudy, dry and 18º

1pm: Cloudy, dry and 18º

2pm: Light rain and 18º

3pm: Light rain and 18º

4pm: Light rain and 18º

5pm: Light showers with sunny intervals and 18º

6pm: Light rain and 18º

7pm: Light rain and 17º

8pm: Light showers and 17º

9pm: Cloudy and 16º

10pm: Light showers and 16º

11pm: Light showers and 16º

The Met Office says many places in the North East will start off dry with sunny spells on Sunday, before showers develop widely in the afternoon with a chance of hail and thunder.

It also states that tonight showers and thunderstorms will begin fading from most areas in the region with a few showers continuing through the night.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.