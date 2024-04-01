Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After the sun shone on Easter Saturday and Sunday, Bank Holiday Monday looks set to be a soggy affair with rain forecast across the day.

Pleasant temperatures and long spells of sunshine over the last couple of days reminded us that Spring has actually sprung, but today's Met Office forecast means it's once again a return to waterproofs and wellies.

It looks set to be an Easter Monday washout.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heavy rain is forecast between 10am and 11am before easing, with a 60% probability of light rain between 11am and 2pm.

Unfortunately it's then a return to heavy rain between 2pm and 4pm. Between 4pm and 6pm there is a 30% to 40% chance of drizzle and mist before the chance of rain falls to 10% or less for the rest of the evening and night.

It will be cold for the start of April, with temperatures peaking at just 8 degrees Celsius.