Hour-by-hour Bank Holiday Monday weather forecast for Sunderland, according to the Met Office
and live on Freeview channel 276
After the sun shone on Easter Saturday and Sunday, Bank Holiday Monday looks set to be a soggy affair with rain forecast across the day.
Pleasant temperatures and long spells of sunshine over the last couple of days reminded us that Spring has actually sprung, but today's Met Office forecast means it's once again a return to waterproofs and wellies.
Heavy rain is forecast between 10am and 11am before easing, with a 60% probability of light rain between 11am and 2pm.
Unfortunately it's then a return to heavy rain between 2pm and 4pm. Between 4pm and 6pm there is a 30% to 40% chance of drizzle and mist before the chance of rain falls to 10% or less for the rest of the evening and night.
It will be cold for the start of April, with temperatures peaking at just 8 degrees Celsius.
Winds will be from the North East, with gusts of up to 30mph this morning before easing during the afternoon.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.