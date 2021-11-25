Here's when high winds will hit the North East as Storm Arwen set to bring 60mph gusts
The North East is bracing itself for a ‘wild’ storm as high winds are expected to hit the region.
The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning which runs from 3pm on Friday, November 26 until 9am on Saturday, November 27.
Weather experts say high winds are due to hit the region with gusts up to 60mph.
It covers Sunderland, South Tyneside, County Durham, Hartlepool and Northumberland.
Forecasters have said that the high winds, associated with Storm Arwen, are expected to cause some travel disruption and damage.
The Met Office said: “Storm Arwen will bring high northerly winds southwards across Scotland during Friday afternoon and evening, the highest winds then becoming confined to northeast England early Saturday.
"Very windy and cold Saturday with showery outbreaks, wintry away from the coast.”
Here’s an hour by hour forecast throughout the weather warning (temperature, conditions, wind gust speed):
Friday, November 25
3pm: 5C, sunny intervals, 29mph
4pm: 4C, cloudy, 30mph
5pm: 4C, cloudy, 31mph
6pm: 3C, cloudy, 30mph
7pm: 3C, cloudy, 30mph
8pm: 3C, rain, 31mph
9pm: 4C, rain, 34mph
10pm: 5C, rain, 39mph
11pm: 5C, rain, 43mph
Saturday, November 27
12am: 5C, heavy rain, 49mph
3am: 5C, heavy rain, 58mph
6am: 5C, heavy rain, 61mph
9am: 5C, rain with sunny spells, 59mph