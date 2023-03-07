Heavy snow and strong winds forecast for Sunderland - how long bitter weather is expected to last

Snowy scenes at Cleadon Hills this morning.

Yellow weather warnings remain in place for the rest of the week in the city, with the Met Office predicting ‘frequent snow showers will continue, causing further disruption in places’ with ‘heavy snow’ bringing the ‘potential to cause significant disruption on Thursday and Friday’.

The Met Office forecast for Sunderland is for frost and scattered snow showers, mostly along exposed windward coasts.

Showers are expected to ease off through the afternoon with cloud clearing to give another very cold night, with widespread frost and some icy patches forming. The maximum temperature is expected to be 4 °C.

Tonight is expected to be very cold night with a severe frost, and icy patches in places, but still damp from daytime showers.

The odd snow shower may affect exposed windward coasts at times, with temperatures as low as -4 °C.

Wednesday is expected to see a bright, cold, and frosty start with scattered snow showers along coastlines. It is expected to be cloudier through the afternoon with the odd snow shower pushing inland at times, with a maximum temperature of 3°C.

The outlook for Thursday to Saturday is to stay cold with widespread frosts overnight, with the risk of disruptive snow and strong winds to occur on Thursday and Friday.