Heavy rain to hit Sunderland for most of Sunday - but will it continue into next week?
Heavy rain is forecast for most of Sunday with downpours expecting to slowly ease from 7pm.
Rainfall isn’t as heavy as was anticipated by the Met Office earlier this week but there will be showers for most of the day.
Temperatures won’t rise above 13°C with the heaviest period of rainfall expected between 4pm and 6pm.
The rain isn’t forecast to follow us into next week – although it will remain cloudy and temperatures will begin to cool.
High temperature will peak at 14°C and it could be as cold as just 5°C overnight on Tuesday and Wednesday.
A Met Office spokesman said: “A dry, chilly start on Monday with the occasional brighter spell. However, turning increasingly cloudy from the north by midday, with the odd spot of rain possible mainly over the Pennines.”
Wednesday will see the sunshine break through the thick clouds and it is expected to remain bright for most of the day.