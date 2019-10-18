Heavy rain changing to cloud by lunchtime in Sunderland
There will be grey skies across the city today. It won’t be too warm either.
Friday, October 18 is expected to be cloudy all day following heavy downpours this morning. The temperature won’t be anything exceptional and won’t change much either.
It will be cloudy all day, but at least it should stay dry this afternoon.
Met Office forecasters have predicted a gentle breeze. Expect a maximum temperature of 11 °C and a minimum temperature of 9 °C.
Here’s the hour-by-hour forecast.
6am: Overcast with 50% chance of rain. 8 °C
7am: Heavy rain. 9 °C
8am: Heavy rain. 9 °C
9am: Heavy rain. 10 °C
10am: Light rain 10. °C
11am: Overcast with a 40% chance of rain. 10 °C
12pm: Cloudy 10. °C
1pm: Cloudy 11. °C
2pm: Cloudy 11. °C
3pm: Cloudy 11. °C
4pm: Cloudy 11. °C
5pm: Sunny 11. °C
6pm: Cloudy 11. °C
7pm: Cloudy 10. °C
8pm: Cloudy 10. °C
9pm: Cloudy 10. °C
10pm: Cloudy 9. °C
11pm: Cloudy 9. °C
There is good news for hay fever sufferers as pollen, pollution and UV levels will remain low.
The forecast for the next few days is that the weather will be mainly dry with some bright spells.
However, the weather will become more unsettled and showery over the weekend, although the temperatures are expected to remain roughly the same.
So don’t forget to wear your coat. It’s what we expect when we get to October.