Heavy rain arrives in Sunderland as thunderstorm weather warning remains in place
A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms remains in place until midnight.
Heavy rain has hit Sunderland this afternoon although it has eased for the time being.
Video footage shows a large amount of surface water built up on the A1231 following the downpour.
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms and has warned of heavy rain which may cause flooding or disruption to travel.
The warning says: “Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.
“There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.”
The Met Office has a range of advice on its website for keeping safe during thunderstorms.
Where there’s a risk of lighting, it advises people outside to avoid water and find a low-lying open place that is a safe distance from trees, poles or metal objects.