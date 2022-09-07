Great North Run weather: What conditions is the Met Office predicting for this weekend's race?

There is just a matter of days until one of the region’s largest annual events gets underway, but with thousands of spectators and runners taking to the streets this weekend, will the weather be playing its part for the Great North Run?

Before the big day itself, the Junior and Mini Great North Runs give kids up to the age of 16 a great chance to get involved in the festivities on Newcastle’s Quayside.

At the time of writing the day of the shorter runs should see runners stay dry for the majority of the day. There is a small chance of showers early in the afternoon but the city centre should remain dry for the most part.

Great North Run weather: What conditions is the Met Office predicting for this weekend's action? (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Temperatures also seem to be almost ideal for running with the mercury only reaching as high as 16°C with the Met Office expecting the air to only feel like 14°C to 15°C.

What will the weather be for the 2022 Great North Run?

Luckily for those participating in the half marathon, no rain is expected overnight, leaving dry roads throughout the route.

Sunday morning will see a predominantly cloudy sky with occasional clear spells between 7am and 10am. Clouds will remain throughout the day with no rain expected in Newcastle.

This trend is expected to continue in South Shields where the race will come to an end. Throughout the afternoon clouds will remain although no rain is expected whatsoever.

Temperatures are expected to start at 13°C to 14°C in the early morning before rising to a high of 17°C at 1pm and these levels will continue into the night.

Wind speeds are expected to remain low with speeds of between nine and 12 miles per hour expected, but gusts predominantly moving from east to west could impact runners, although it will also make air temperatures feel closer to 14°C to 15°C throughout the day.