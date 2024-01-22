Further yellow weather warning issued for Sunderland in wake of Storm Isha

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As Storm Isha continues to lash the UK, the Met Office has extended its weather warning for wind to now cover Tuesday and Wednesday as she continues to unleash her wrath on Sunderland.

On Friday the Met Office issued an amber warning for the city covering Sunday evening and and this morning, Monday, January 22.

A yellow weather warning for wind has now been issued for Tuesday from 4pm until midday on Wednesday, with a risk of danger to life and potential damage to buildings.

A statement on the Met Office website said: "Injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

"There may be some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs. Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage."

The Met Office is also warning of the potential disruption to travel.

The spokesperson added: "Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible and some roads and bridges may close."

After overnight wind speeds in excess of 50mph, winds have eased but gusts will exceed over 40mph for the rest of today.

Winds will calm down in the early hours of Tuesday morning but will again start to increase from midday, again exceeding 40mph and peaking at gusts of 48mph at 10pm.

Winds will continue to increase through the early hours of Wednesday morning with gusts once again exceeding 50mph between 3am and 9pm.