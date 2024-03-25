Watch more of our videos on Shots!

'Freezing rain' and snow have been getting websites excited today, with several reporting such wintry weather will hit 'the North of England' and Scotland.

We're never sure just what exactly counts as 'the North of England', but we're fairly confident Sunderland is in it.

That said, weather forecasts for Sunderland seem somewhat bereft of freezing rain and snow.

That's not to say we aren't in for some fairly grim weather, and hopes for a warm and sunny Easter look set to be dashed.

Today, as you can probably see, is somewhat grey and wet.

And we're sorry say it is only going to get worse, with heavy rain forecast to start at 5pm and continue right on through until the early hours of Tuesday.

The temperature isn't expected to get any higher than 7 °C, and is predicted to fall as low as 3 °C overnight.

Tuesday is forecast to be a rather dull day, says the Met Office, with 'extensive cloud'. However, some brighter spells are possible, particularly into the afternoon, and it will be largely dry until the evening. The maximum temperature is forecast to be 11 °C.

Early forecasts for Wednesday through to Sunday suggest the skies will brighten up, with sunny spells and light showers, though Sunday is set to be another very cloudy and dull day.

Friday and Saturday are forecast to be the warmest days, though the maximum predicted temperature is only 12 °C.