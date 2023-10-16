Four-day weather warning as Storm Babet set to batter Sunderland with heavy rain

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland is set for a very soggy spell as Storm Babet brings heavy rain to the city later this week.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning starting at 9pm on Wednesday, October 18, and remaining in place until 6am on Saturday, October 21.

The heaviest spells in Sunderland are set to be overnight into Thursday, returning heavy again on Friday morning and Friday night, with lighter rain forecast at other times

