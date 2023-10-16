News you can trust since 1873
Four-day weather warning as Storm Babet set to batter Sunderland with heavy rain

The forecast is looking gloomy

By Ross Robertson
Published 16th Oct 2023, 16:34 BST- 1 min read
Sunderland is set for a very soggy spell as Storm Babet brings heavy rain to the city later this week.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning starting at 9pm on Wednesday, October 18, and remaining in place until 6am on Saturday, October 21.

The heaviest spells in Sunderland are set to be overnight into Thursday, returning heavy again on Friday morning and Friday night, with lighter rain forecast at other times

What to expect, according to the Met Office

  • There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings
  • Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services
  • Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
  • There is a small chance that some communities will become cut off by flooded roads
  • There is a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses
