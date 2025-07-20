With schools set to break-up for the summer holidays today (July 18) parents will no doubt have plans in place to keep the kids entertained during the first week of the holidays.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whether it’s a trip to the beach, a local park, or simply getting out in the garden, the weather has an important role to play in determining what you can do.

The Met Office has issued its weather forecast for the first week of the school summer holidays. | Sunderland Echo

So will you be having fun in the sun or soggy sandwiches by the sea?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After weeks and months of sunshine and warm temperatures, in true British style things look to have changed as the kids get ready to break-up from school.

The first few days of the first week of the school holidays look to be unsettled with rain in the forecast, although their is a glimmer of hope for later in the week.

Check out the full Met Office forecast for the week ahead for the North East.

Sunday looks set to be a day of sunny spells and variable amounts of cloud with the chance of sunshine greatest in the afternoon. The chance of rain is 30% in the morning reducing to 20% by late afternoon. Temperatures will peak at 21 degrees Celsius.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Monday looks set to be a day of sunny spells and variable amounts of cloud, with the chance of rain never too far away, with a 40% probability throughout the course of the day. Temperatures will once again rise to 22 degrees Celsius in a light south easterly breeze.

Tuesday is set to be a cloudier day, with a 50% chance of rain, although there will still be some glimpses of the sun later in the day. Temperatures will rise to 21 degrees Celsius in a light westerly wind.

Wednesday is currently forecast to be a day of sunny spells and light rain showers. The chance of rain is around 50% throughout the day, lowering to 20% by evening time. Temperatures will rise to 22 degrees Celsius in light northerly winds.

Thursday is currently forecast to be a sunnier and drier day, with longer spells of sunshine and the chance of rain forecast to be around 20% throughout the course of the day, reducing to 10% by evening. Temperatures will rise to 23 degrees Celsius in light north westerly winds.