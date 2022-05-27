Ed Sheeran at the Stadium of Light: What is the Met Office’s weather forecast for his Sunderland shows?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ed Sheeran fans are counting down the days until the world superstar’s two nights at the Stadium of Light in June, but with so many spectators not being covered by the roof of the stadium, eyes are turning to the weather for the two days.

The gigs on Friday June 3 and Saturday June 4 fall on the weekend of the Platinum Jubilee weekend, leaving plenty more people across Sunderland hoping for warm and dry weather.

According to the Met Office, the east coast of the country will be left with worse weather than western areas and the weather service are predicting slightly cooler than average temperatures in the week leading up to the gigs with the pattern continuing into the four day break. Showers are likely to remain more prominent than clear skies over the weekend

Ed Sheeran at Sunderland's Stadium of Light: What is the weather forecast for the star's two nights on Wearside? (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images )

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It isn’t all doom and gloom though, with the service saying that any spells of sunshine will be warm across the majority of the region. Fans can also expect minimal wind throughout the long weekend.

More detailed descriptions of temperatures and rainfall will be available next week with the Met Office only able to accurately predict the weather six days in advance.

The remainder of the weekend is set to mirror the two bank holidays with temperatures rising to around average levels and any remaining wind across the region easing.

Average temperatures in Sunderland at this time of year range between ten and 15 degrees.

Both of Sheeran’s shows across the weekend will see music start at 6:00pm with the event coming to a close at around 10:30.

The stage setup is something the Stadium of Light hasn’t seen for a long time, with Sheeran taking up a circular podium where the centre circle would usually sit.

This allows fans to use all four stands of the ground with all eyes on the stage.