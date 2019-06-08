Durham Regatta cancelled: Racing event abandoned for full weekend due to weather

Racing at the 2019 Durham Regatta has been cancelled as the river is “not safe” for the event.

It was due to start on Saturday, June 8 with day two taking place on Sunday, June 9.

The weather will continue to be assessed as the day continues.

The weather was going to be assessed as the day went on to make a decision for Sunday – but a further review has led organisers to abandon racing for both days.

Dr Nigel van Zwanenberg, the Durham Regatta chairman, said: “The President and members of Durham Regatta share the disappointment of all the competitors who will now not have the opportunity of racing at the north’s premier regatta in 2019.

“We would like give a huge thank you to everyone who has supported the Regatta this year and put so much effort into its preparation.”