Durham Miners’ Gala weather forecast 2019: Will it rain at the annual event?
Saturday (13 July) will see the 135th edition of the Durham Miners' Gala take place, in celebration of community spirit, trade union and working class culture.
But will the weather be sunny and warm or bleak and grey?
Cloudy but dry day
Saturday is set to be cloudy throughout most of the day, with sunshine in the early evening.
Banner groups and bands will gather in Durham City Centre Market Place at around 8.30am. Other assembly points include Redhills: Durham Miners Hall and Whitechurch pub. The weather at this time will be cloudy and dry with a temperature of 14C.
The rest of the morning will be cloudy throughout, with the temperature increasing to 16C by 12pm, by which time thousands of people will have gathered to browse stalls, enjoy the fun fair and listen to the platform speeches.
At 1pm, the Chair will open The Big Meeting and guest speakers will address the crowd, with the weather remaining cloudy. The temperature will have increased to 16C by this time.
The procession of bands and banners kicks will take place at 2.30pm and the cathedral service will begin at 3pm. Those hoping to attend are advised to arrive early as it is always at full capacity.
The afternoon will remain cloudy, but dry throughout. The temperature will reach its peak of 17C by 4pm.
Bright, sunny evening
Early evening will then see bright sunshine, with the temperature remaining at around 16/17C, before then slowly dipping to 13C by 10pm.
The temperature overnight will be 12C.