Delays to morning Metro services after overhead line trip
Commuters using Metro services on Monday, August 5, may face delays following an overhead line trip on the service.
Metro confirmed the delays on its official Twitter account @My_Metro shortly after 5am. The service’s first trains hit the tracks late due to the issue, having a knock-on effect on the timetable.
The message said: “Our trains are starting to come out of the depot but are late into service.
“This is due to an overhead line trip in the depot. We are sorry for the delay to your first trains this morning.”
Metro trains are still running to all destinations – but not to usual timetable, the service added.
Two peak services have also been cancelled due to ‘fleet availability’.
The journeys are:
07:49: Regent Centre - Pelaw
08:20: Pelaw - Monkseaton
07:19: Longbenton - Monkseaton
07:41: Monkseaton- Pelaw
08:26: Pelaw - Regent Centre