Damage caused by Storm Amy halts opening ceremony of the Houghton Feast
Storm Amy's high winds and heavy rain have caused the cancellation of the opening ceremony of the Houghton Feast, at Houghton le Spring.
The annual celebration, which dates back to the 12th Century but had to be cancelled last minute as poor weather causes chaos.
The extreme weather has caused branches to come crashing down onto the road near the event.
Highways teams are out on force trying to clear the fallen debris from the road.
A spokemans for Houghton Feast said: “Due to the poor weather conditions, we’ve made the difficult decision to cancel tonight’s Houghton Feast events.
“Your safety is our top priority, and we appreciate your understanding.We hope to welcome you back tomorrow – Saturday 4 October – for more festivities!”