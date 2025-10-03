Breaking

Damage caused by Storm Amy halts opening ceremony of the Houghton Feast

Vanessa Sims
By Vanessa Sims

Metro Group Editor

Published 3rd Oct 2025, 19:04 BST
Updated 3rd Oct 2025, 19:04 BST
Orgainser of a major annual event in Wearside have made the ‘diffcult decision’ to cancel the opening ceremony.

Storm Amy's high winds and heavy rain have caused the cancellation of the opening ceremony of the Houghton Feast, at Houghton le Spring.

The annual celebration, which dates back to the 12th Century but had to be cancelled last minute as poor weather causes chaos.

Storm Amy's high winds and heavy rain cause the cancellation of the opening ceremony of the Houghton Feastplaceholder image
Storm Amy's high winds and heavy rain cause the cancellation of the opening ceremony of the Houghton Feast | North News & Pictures Ltd

The extreme weather has caused branches to come crashing down onto the road near the event.

Highways teams are out on force trying to clear the fallen debris from the road.

A spokemans for Houghton Feast said: “Due to the poor weather conditions, we’ve made the difficult decision to cancel tonight’s Houghton Feast events.

“Your safety is our top priority, and we appreciate your understanding.We hope to welcome you back tomorrow – Saturday 4 October – for more festivities!”

