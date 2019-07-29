Cloudy and patchy light rain is set for the city on Monday, July 29
Light rain will becoming drier and brighter throughout the day.
What will the weather be like during the day?
The morning will start off with a slightly miserable outlook but things will look slightly better as the day goes by. It is set to be cloudy and dull with patchy light rain and drizzle. These will gradually fade away throughout the afternoon and some brighter spells will spread. Spray on the roads is likely and a brolly may be needed. Maximum temperature 20 °C.
Will it get any better this evening?
Dry with spells of sunshine is the prediction of the Met Office this evening. It will remain dry with clear spells overnight, however some low cloud may develop across the hills in the night. Minimum temperature 15 °C.
Is tomorrow set for more rain?
In short, yes.
Tuesday, July 30 will be rather cloudy at times with a few showers that are set to turn heavy and possibly thundery later in the afternoon. The weather will become increasingly breezy throughout the day, particularly by the coast. It will be a slightly cooler day with a maximum temperature of 19 °C.
What is the rest of the week looking like?
Sunny spells and scattered showers are set for the week with some turning heavy and thundery with hail possible – a not so summery outlook. However, it will continue to feel warm, but slightly cooler by the coast where it will be cloudy at times with a consistent onshore breeze.