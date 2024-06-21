The 1.5C warming limit was breached last year, climate scientists have warned. Prof Sir Bob Watson, a former chair of the UN's climate body, told the BBC Radio 4's Today Programme: “ This far exceeds anything that is acceptable. Look what's happened this year with only 1.5C - we've seen floods, we've seen droughts, we've seen heatwaves and wildfires all over the world."
For residents in Britain, a climate disaster could cause major changes to our cities and our way of lives. Increased flood, coastal erosion, heatwaves and more extreme weather events could all be a result.
But what would this look like? We asked AI image generator NightCafe to show how 11 cities could be changed in 50 years by climate change.
1. Climate Change in Britain
1. Climate Change in Britain
2. Blackpool
ChatGPT warns: "Blackpool is likely to experience increased coastal erosion and more frequent and severe coastal flooding, which could threaten homes, businesses, and infrastructure along the coastline."
3. Brighton
ChatGPT warns: "Coastal erosion could become more pronounced, affecting beaches, cliffs, and coastal defences. Increased frequency and intensity of storms and heavy rainfall can lead to both coastal and inland flooding. Brighton's drainage systems may be overwhelmed, resulting in urban flooding."
4. Edinburgh
ChatGPT warns: "Although Scotland generally has a cooler climate, rising global temperatures could lead to more frequent and intense heatwaves. This could have health implications, particularly for vulnerable populations such as the elderly and those with preexisting health conditions."
