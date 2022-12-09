News you can trust since 1873
Arctic blast hitting Sunderland set to see bitter winter weather continue

As an arctic blast hits the UK, temperatures in Sunderland are set to stay cold and icy this weekend.

By Sam Johnson
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 9th Dec 2022, 11:58am

If you’re planning on some Christmas shopping in Sunderland this weekend, conditions are set to stay bright and clear but with the possibility of ice as temperatures continue to drop below freezing on Saturday and Sunday.

The bitterly cold wind and weather is brought to the UK as arctic air flows south between the high and low pressure systems and over the country.

Forecasters are expecting temperatures to remain low for several days, with overnight lows of -5C in many towns and city centres across the country.

An icy Penshaw Monument on Friday, December 9
On Saturday, December 10, Sunderland will see a clear and sunny day with highs of just 1°, dropping below freezing to -1°c overnight.

On Sunday, December 11, conditions will turn more cloudy, reaching slightly higher to 3°c but dropping even colder overnight to -1°c.

