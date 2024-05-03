Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With the May Day Bank Holiday weekend almost upon us, the Met Office has issued its latest forecast.

But will it be a chance to get out the shorts and put on those shades or - in keeping with this year’s spring - will we need to have our waterproofs and umbrellas at the ready.

Check-out the latest bank holiday weekend forecast according to the Met Office.

Saturday looks set to be a cloudy but mild day with overcast skies and temperatures rising to 15 degrees Celsius. There looks to be little chance of sunshine and after early morning light rain and drizzle, the chance of further rain varies from 20% in the morning to 10% in the afternoon. There is also the possibility of morning mist patches. Winds will be light and from the south.

Sunday looks set to be a similar day with overcast skies, although possibly lighter cloud cover than the previous day. It should be predominantly dry with the probability of rain varying between 10% and 20%. Temperatures will once again rise to around 15 degrees Celsius, although it will feel slightly cooler in light easterly winds.

Monday currently looks set to be the best day of the bank holiday weekend with sunny spells, particularly in the early afternoon and evening, and generally brighter skies. There is a 10% chance of rain throughout the day and temperatures will rise to 13 degrees Celsius in light easterly winds.