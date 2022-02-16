16 photos from Sunderland and South Tyneside as Storm Dudley arrives in the North East

Households across the North East are bracing for the storm’s gale force winds today (Wednesday, February 16) as the Met Office warns that “danger to life is likely”.

Today's amber alert is set to remain in place from 4pm until 11.59pm on Wednesday.

Forecasters have also placed a further yellow weather warning from 3pm today until 6am tomorrow morning (Thursday, February 17).

The warnings mean that very strong winds are expected to hit the region with gusts of between 60 and 70mph, while coastal areas could see gusts of up to 80-90mph.

Our photographer, Stu Norton, was at the coast in Sunderland and South Tyneside to capture photos of the storm arriving.

