13 snowy photographs of Sunderland as winter weather arrives

After a mild autumn so far, this week has seen winds swing around from the north, bringing with it an arctic airstream with temperatures plummeting.
Overnight temperatures have fallen to minus two degrees Celsius with a daytime high of just three degrees Celsius.
Yesterday (November 19) the Met Office extended its Yellow Weather Warning for ice and snow to include Sunderland and other eastern coastal areas and this morning the city awoke to light blanket of snowfall.
Check out the following snowy scenes as the city was turned into a winter wonderland.
