13 snowy photographs of Sunderland as winter weather arrives

Neil Fatkin
By Neil Fatkin
Published 20th Nov 2024, 12:11 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2024, 12:15 GMT

Sunderland awoke this morning (November 20) to its first snowfall of the late autumn and winter season.

After a mild autumn so far, this week has seen winds swing around from the north, bringing with it an arctic airstream with temperatures plummeting.

Overnight temperatures have fallen to minus two degrees Celsius with a daytime high of just three degrees Celsius.

Yesterday (November 19) the Met Office extended its Yellow Weather Warning for ice and snow to include Sunderland and other eastern coastal areas and this morning the city awoke to light blanket of snowfall.

Check out the following snowy scenes as the city was turned into a winter wonderland.

Sledging on Blackberry Hills, Marsden with the first snow of the autumn/winter season.

1. Get the sledges out of the garage

Sledging on Blackberry Hills, Marsden with the first snow of the autumn/winter season. | sn Photo: SN

Sunderland awoke this morning to a November dusting of snow.

2. Early snowfall

Sunderland awoke this morning to a November dusting of snow. | National World Photo: National World

Snowy rooftops this morning on this Washington housing estate.

3. Snowy rooftops

Snowy rooftops this morning on this Washington housing estate. | Natiuonal World Photo: National World

Cars on the streets of Hendon covered in snow.

4. Time to get the scrapers out.

Cars on the streets of Hendon covered in snow. | sn

