Wearside teenager's 1,000-mile charity trek to honour his brother

A teenager has completed a 1,000 charity walk to honour his late brother. He completed the challenge alongside his Thai Boxing friends.

Kieran Scott, 14, has walked 1,000 miles and also composed a song to honour his brother Callum.

Kieran Scott, 14, other fellow members of the Houghton Thai Boxing Academy, friends and families completed the walk in aid of mental health and suicide prevention charity If U Care Share.

The charity helped his family following the sudden death of his brother Callum two years ago. It provides help and support for families affected by suicide and so far Kieran’s efforts have raised over £1,000.

After a long sponsored walk round Hetton Lyons, Kieran approached Houghton Thai Boxing Academy's head coach Jake Thirlaway, to organise a collective effort with fellow members at the club which is based in Rydean Works in South Street, Newbottle.

Since their first walk to Roker in August they have now passed the 1,000 mile mark and are hoping to reach their fundraising target too.

Kieran's dad Lee is already planning a similar effort in 2025 when he hopes to include more martial arts clubs of all disciplines from across the North East.

Lee said: “Kieran decided upon himself that he wanted to do something for If U Care Share after he saw me and his mam drop off the planet emotionally.

“He was only 12 when Callum passed, which is a difficult age to start off with, and he had to grow up and cope with seeing us almost disappear.

“If U Care Share stepped in for all of us so he wanted to give something back. He first helped out on one of their stalls, then he set one up in Callum’s name to raise money for If U Care Share and Andy’s Man Club and then we set up our own stall and called it CALLUM, which stands for Charity Assisting Local Lives Undergoing Mind Suffering.”

The Easington Lane, teenager has also took to the stage in August to perform at the Music For Minds concert in Hetton-le-Hole, where he played a song he has written and dedicated to Callum; much to his family’s surprise.

Lee added: “We had no idea. It totally blew my mind and knocked me out. I was just stood there in tears.”

You can donate at the club’s JustGiving page.