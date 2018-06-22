Wearside Work Discovery event is going to be rocking good

There’s a musical feel to a Wearside event which helps hundreds of Sunderland students to learn more about the world of work.

Work Discovery Week is back from next Monday and it will see more than a thousand pupils from across the city involved in activities, from hands-on practical demonstrations to industry visits.

They will also learn more about interview techniques and employability workshops, and it all ends in the annual business problem solving challenge.

But for the first time a rock band will be performing at the start of the event where more than 1,000 students will be at the launch day at the Stadium of Light.

They will get to see a performance by an acclaimed rock band who use music to convey important messages, including anti-bullying.

Bristol-based Beyond Recall has a national following, not only for its impressive performances but for using its songs to raise awareness on online safety, discrimination and suicide in young people.

The band will perform in front of young people from more than 20 city secondary schools.

The launch day will also see pupils take part in a range of workshops, get the opportunity to try a number of hands-on activities and visit a careers fair manned by some of the region’s top employers.

Work Discovery Week is now in its sixth year and is supported by key sponsors including the University of Sunderland, MAKE It Sunderland and Sunderland College, along with Nissan, Liebherr, Gentoo, the Bridges, Sunderland BID, Accenture, Calsonic Kansei and Northern Print Solutions.

The event – and the wider Work Discovery Sunderland programme – are also supported by Sunderland City Council, SAFC and the North East of England Chamber of Commerce.

Paul McEldon, co-chair of Work Discovery Sunderland, said it promises to be another fantastic event.

“Every year we try to add in new elements to make the event different and exciting for young people, while also being informative” he said.

“As well as all the fantastic first hand information they get from prospective employers and the careers guidance available, this is the first time that we’ve also introduced an element which focusses on the issues that young people can face.

“Work Discovery Week goes from strength to strength and we are very grateful to everyone – particularly our sponsors without whom it wouldn’t happen – for their continued support.”