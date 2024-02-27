Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pam, owner of Premier Simar’s Convenience in Whitburn.

Two local convenience stores are fighting the cost of living crisis by offering £11 of groceries for a single penny.

Premier Simar’s Convenience on Millfield Terrace in Whitburn and Premier Rawmarsh on Rawmarsh Road in Red House, are offering the eight-item bundle of cupboard fillers for one day only - Wednesday, February 28, with new and existing customers eligible.

The bundle will contain: Batchelors Super Noodles Chicken Flavour 90g, Pasta N Sauce, Chocolate Digestive Biscuits 266g, Heinz Spaghetti Hoops, tinned peas, variety pack of crisps 6 x 25g or similar, Haribo Starmix 140g and Robinson's Orange No Added Sugar Squash 750ml.

Pam, who owns Premier Simar’s Convenience: “Working with the local community day-in, day-out, you really notice the toll that the cost-of-living is taking on your customers.

"People just don’t have the disposable income they had before, despite working hard and making cuts where they can. I feel privileged to be able to give something back to my customers

"Hopefully, this helps with snacks for the kids, lunches or dinners as we approach month end and things are tight.”

Premier Simar's in Whitburn.

Mike Callachan, chief executive of Snappy Shopper, said: “At Snappy, we’re all about supporting local retailers, to support their communities, so will continue to back these initiatives wherever possible.”

To claim, customers must download the Snappy Shopper app, enter their postcode and select their local store from the stores list.