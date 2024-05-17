Wearside residents invited to 'Come Outside' at Expo Sunderland pilot event

Wearside residents are being invited to “Come Outside” at the next Expo Sunderland event.

Sunderland residents invited to “Come Outside” at the next Expo Sunderland pilot event.

Wearside residents are being invited to “Come Outside” and “have a go” at new activities at Keel Edge, the meanwhile event space outside City Hall as part of the multi-million-pound Riverside Sunderland development.

“Come Outside” is the latest in the series of exciting pilot events aimed at residents and visitors, ahead of Expo Sunderland, which will go big from 2025. Led by Sunderland City Council in partnership with the University of Sunderland, Expo will showcase the transformation of the city centre and the Riverside Sunderland regeneration, exploring new ways to make our cities healthier, our homes greener, and our lives better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘’Come Outside’’ is aimed at all age groups with a wide variety of attractions designed for different interests and abilities during the half term holidays, between May 28 and 30, at Keel Edge and spaces in City Hall, Sunderland.

Riverside Park.

Sarah Gilley, Event Director for Expo Sunderland, said: “Come Outside is the next opportunity for Sunderland residents to either try out a whole range of new activities in the heart of the Riverside or to simply discover a new outdoor city scene for a healthier life.

“There will be plenty of family friendly and group attractions, including free-to-book low and high impact exercise sessions, electric driving tasters and City Hall tours. There will also be bike repairs, nature activities, arts and crafts and sessions within City Hall itself to promote sustainability, health and wellbeing, getting a sneak peek on city developments as well as the chance to be part of the footage for Expo Sunderland promotion in 2025.”

Come Outside visitors can also find out how they can either get into the professions of or support many of the businesses and organisations showcasing at the event and is also a great chance for those working in the city centre to visit the event during their lunch hour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more details regarding Come Outside, please go to www.exposunderland.com/future- living/come-outside-2024. Please note that some activities are ticket only.

Expo Sunderland

Expo Sunderland is all about coming together to find new ways to make our cities healthier, our homes greener, and our lives brighter!

Events will go big in 2025 where everyone can discover creative solutions to help the environment, and make everything around, and us, more sustainable.

2024 events are all about bringing the city centre to life and to give visitors a taste of what’s to come in 2025!

Follow us on Facebook or visit the website for more details @exposunderland.