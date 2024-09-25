The Sunderland pubs which made the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Twenty great drinking dens in and around Sunderland are featured in the CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2025.

The guide to the United Kingdom's best beer and pubs is published annually and the latest version is the 52nd edition.

In Sunderland Fitzgerald's on Green Terrace is included for an incredible 32nd year in a row, while the Museum Vaults on Silksworth Row returns to "the drinker's bible" after a couple of years.

Other pubs in the centre of the city to feature are the Dun Cow, Ivy House, Ship Isis, Chaplin’s and Cooper Rose. The Guide Post in Ryhope, another regular entrant, is in there too.

To the north of the River Wear, pubs in the book are the Avenue and the Harbour View - both of which are in Roker - and the Lighthouse on Sea Road.

Washington is represented by the Courtyard at Arts Centre Washington, Steps, Washington Arms and Sir William de Wessyngton.

East Boldon has its Cricket Club, the Grey Horse and Mid Boldon Club. West Boldon's entry is the Black Horse, while Blues Micropub in Whitburn makes it too.

The 52nd edition of the Good Beer Guide is out on Thursday, September 26. CAMRA's Sunderland and South Tyneside branch will be celebrating all the pubs and clubs included in the 2025 book with an event at the Black Horse on Rectory Bank in West Boldon at 2pm the same day.

The guide retails at £16.99 with CAMRA members able to order it for £12.99.

Museum Vaults licensee Sara Wilson said: "I'm absolutely thrilled that we're back in the guide; and if you try any of our handpulls you'll see why.

"We run a proper pub with proper beer and we’re delighted that we have been recognised for it."

The Good Beer Guide 2025 is available with two soap opera themed covers. One shows Coronation Street’s Rovers Return Inn, the other Emmerdale’s Woolpack.

Coronation Street character Steve McDonald recently calculated on-screen that he had drunk more than 17,000 pints of Newton and Ridley, the Street’s fictional beer, in the Rovers over his decades on the show.

However, an average of more than 50 pubs per month closed permanently in England and Wales during the first half of 2024, according to new analysis of Government data.