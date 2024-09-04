Wearside homeowner's fears for his roof 'damaged' by council roadworks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Hetton man says damage to the roof of his home is due to work carried out on his street by Sunderland City Council, but doesn't know who will pay for repairs.

Jason Pickford says vibrations from the work have damaged his roof. | Sunderland Echo

Jason Pickford, 49, says the vibrations created by work to improve drainage on Caroline Street has caused cement to come away from the interior of his roof.

His insurance company says the damage is not currently sufficient to merit a claim. Mr Pickford adds that while the damage is not extensive, the roof is now more susceptible to bigger problems if high winds strike during the autumn months.

Mr Pickford, who is unable to work due to spondylosis of the spine, has approached the council for help. The work is due for completion by Christmas.

Mr Pickford said: "They were working on the road outside my window and there was a sudden shake of the whole house due to their drilling into the ground.

"As I was upstairs and heard a load of cement coming off my roof interior. I'm very worried. My insurer told me to take photographs and contact the council, which I did, but, but my insurance has said there is not enough damage to consider a claim.

"I spoke to a professional roofer who said if I get a strong gust of wind the roof would lift.

"I am on benefits due to ill health and, having lost my wife in 2020, my son in 2022 and now my mother - I feel very vulnerable."

The council says it is advising Mr Pickford and that the work is being done to standard.

Sunderland City Council said."Works on a flood alleviation scheme in Hetton’s Caroline Street are currently underway.

"These are to upgrade existing drainage to modern standards with the aim of protecting properties to a significantly higher level of flood protection than currently exists.

"These works are scheduled for completion by Christmas 2024 and being constructed to standard and recognised specifications using an experienced well-established local civil engineering firm.

"We are not aware of other issues due to these works and are continuing to consult with residents as the works progress and we minimise impact wherever possible.

"Mr Pickford has been in contact with the council, received further advice and guidance and this supportive dialogue continues."