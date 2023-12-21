Wearside gymnastics duo impress at European Gymnastics Championships

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Craig Smith, branch manager at Bristol Street Motors Sunderland Hyundai, with Keira and Jessicca. Submitted picture.

After securing their places with podium positions at both the English and British Championships, two accomplished young gymnasts from Washington have triumphed in a Europe-wide competition, after support from Bristol Street Motors Sunderland Hyundai allowed them to travel to compete in Bulgaria.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Keira Redford, aged 16, and 12-year-old Jessica Hodgson won gold medals in the Women's Pairs Combined category at the European Gymnastics Championships in Bulgaria.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite their exceptional achievements, the duo faced a financial challenge, requiring approximately £3,000 to cover travel, accommodation, living expenses, and equipment.

Although the gymnasts and their families held various fundraising activities with their club, South Tyneside Gym Club, the financial gap remained significant.

In a heartfelt letter addressed to Bristol Street Motors’ Chief Executive, Robert Forrester, the gymnasts found a lifeline, securing a welcome boost of £1,000 through the support of the dealership.

Mr Forrester said: "Keira and Jessica have done the North East and the entire country proud. We are incredibly pleased to have been able to play a small role in their success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They have both put an incredible amount of work in to reach this level, which has undoubtedly meant a lot of sacrifice and perseverance.

Sometimes people just need a chance, and Jessica and Keira are exactly why businesses should do what they can to help people in the local community. I am delighted that they seized the opportunity and came away with this amazing achievement.”

Keira Redford said: "We are so proud of what we’ve done, but we wouldn’t even have made it to Bulgaria without the support of Bristol Street Motors, our family and our coach, Oliver Mattinson. Competing at the European Championships was a dream come true, but to win gold is simply amazing.”

Craig Smith, branch manager at Bristol Street Motors Sunderland Hyundai, expressed his admiration for the gymnasts' dedication.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am so pleased that Keira and Jessica have visited the dealership to show us their medals," he said.

"It makes me proud that our dealership has been able to support such talents to shine on the international stage.

“Not only are they champions of England and Britain, but now they are the champions of Europe.