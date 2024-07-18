Jude Lawless hard at work. | 3rd party

A rising DJ and producer from Houghton is about to release his brand new single on July 26.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

3rd party

The single, Ibiza Calling, comes from Jude Lawless, 19. It is already doing well on the Balearic island itself.

Last November Jude released his debut single Take Back, with lyrics by his elder brother, reality TV star Grant Coulson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jude has since signed to the label Humble Angel Records, which has also had Sam and Liam Fender and Max George of The Wanted on their roster.

Take Back reached number 20 on the iTunes Dance Chart and landed the number one spot on North East-based Frisk Radio, where it remained for six consecutive weeks.

Last weekend Jude officially opened the 2024 Kubix Festival to a huge crowd at Herrington Country Park. This was the first major festival Jude is performing at this year, with many others booked over the summer period.

He has also recently opened his own recording studio, My House Studios, based in Sunderland city centre. It offers lessons to budding DJs and producers and vocal recording.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The studio aims to help and inspire young people across the North East who are looking to get into the industry.

Jude has also been approached to play in Ibiza over the summer. But he is still excited about his recent gig in Sunderland.

He said: " I can't put into words how mad it was playing Kubix festival. The crowd was insane.

"As a kid I use to play over Herrington Park and every year I use to watch as they raised up tents for different music festivals, now I am the opening act a moment I will never forget."