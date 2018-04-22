‘We will never rebuild with Short’ - your reaction to Sunderland’s relegation

safc fans during the 1-2 loss at the stadium of light against bafc. Picture by FRANK REID
Black Cats supporters also had their say on Facebook about the dismal situation SAFC find themselves in.

Robin Edwards wrote: “We will never rebuild with Short as owner of the club he shouldn’t be allowed to own another club, hasn’t got a clue.”

Paul Summerside added: “I feel strangely relieved its all over.

“Our club has been like a sick family pet that needed to be put down, but nobody could face up to it.

“I see a time in mid September, club sold, Short history, investment from new owner, young hungry team giving 110%, sitting 3rd in League One, home to Accrington, supported by a rejuvenated positive crowd of 30,000.

“The only way is up.”

Caroline Ayre wrote: “AFC Wimbledon has a capacity of less than 5,000.

“I live three minutes from Bristol Rovers ground and my son has grown up a Sunderland supporter.

“We thought playing Bristol City and Cardiff in the Championship was bad enough, but we will be at Rovers next season. Sunderland till we die!”

Alyson Drummond wrote: “I was looking up the capacity of Accrington Stanley, it’s 5,057.

“Can’t believe we have sunk this low...it’s devastating.”