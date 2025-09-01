National World

North East entrepreneurs generated £2.5bn in turnover in the year ending 31 March 2025, according to a new report, despite "what's been thrown at them".

The Entrepreneurs' Forum has published its 2024/25 Impact Report, which revealed that the turnover of more than 400 entrepreneurs from the region jumped from £2.2bn to £2.5bn. Those helped by the forum employed about 16,000 staff in the region collectively.

Elaine Stroud, chief executive of the Entrepreneurs' Forum, said: "Entrepreneurs are the people who take risks, create jobs and drive growth across the North East and beyond. The life of an entrepreneur is never easy, but this year has reminded me why ambition matters so much.

"Despite what's been thrown at them this year, our members showed resilience and creativity, and crucially, they supported each other. That spirit of collaboration is what makes the Entrepreneurs' Forum so special."

Elaine Stroud (Image credit The Entrepreneurs' Forum)

The Impact Report highlights how the forum responded to the needs of its members during 2024/25. Over the course of the year, it brokered nearly 100 mentoring connections, recognising that entrepreneurs who are supported by seasoned peers are far more likely to go on and become top performers themselves.

It also expanded its events programme, increasing from 57 to 70 events.

Stroud added: "Our ambition remains to be the number one support organisation for entrepreneurs in the UK. That means supporting the entrepreneur, not just their business. We will continue to raise the bar on the quality of our programmes, broaden the diversity of our membership, and invest in data and insights to demonstrate the impact we’re making."