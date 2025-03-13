We need more than £2,000 to provide a better environment for our rescued ferrets
Little Paws Ferret Rescue have launched a fundraising campaign as they aim to raise more than £2,000 for doors to buildings that will house rescued ferrets.
It comes as the Sunderland based rescue, which also covers the entire North East, is moving to a new, larger premise, which will provide a better environment for the ferrets.
However, the doors at the new venue are unsafe and don’t provide the necessary security, light and ventilation that the ferrets need.
The fundraiser states: “Your generous donations will go directly towards purchasing and installing these new doors, making a significant difference in the lives of the ferrets we care for.
“Every contribution, no matter how small, will help us reach our goal and provide a safe haven for our ferrets.
“The funds will be used to remove the old rotten doors on the stables and replace these for new, secure frames and doors.
“The top doors will have lockable mesh panels for ventilation during the winter and solid close doors to retain heat in the summer.
“Please join us in this important mission to give our ferrets the safe and comfortable home they deserve.”
You can view and donate to the fundraiser by visiting: https://www.gofundme.com/f/build-new-doors-for-little-paws-ferret-rescues-new-home.
For more information about the work that the Little Paws Ferret Rescue carries out, visit: https://www.littlepawsferretrescue.co.uk/.