Watch the start of the Sunderland 10k as runners get under way
And they’re off!
This was the start of the Sunderland City Runs 10k event this morning, as thousands of runners churned over the start line on the fast route round the city.
The race took in historic city centre streets before zooming down to the coast, looping round Roker Park, and then took runners over the Wearmouth Bridge for an emotional finish by Keel Square.
The race was the second fixture of the day, sandwiched between the 3k and half marathon events.
Some 4,000 people had signed up to take part in the three races.
Well done to everyone taking part!
