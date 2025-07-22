This is the moment a danger driver sped through a residential street before he crashed and caused catastrophic injuries to his teen passenger - then left him in the car and fled.

CCTV shows Nathan Robinson's red Ford Fiesta "screeching" along the road in Sunderland moments before he lost control, hit a parked vehicle, narrowly missed a pedestrian, and smashed into a garden wall.

Newcastle Crown Court heard a witness saw Robinson, who had no licence, get out of the car and look into the vehicle window, where his passenger was "unconscious and bleeding", before he left the scene.

The court heard the 19-year-old passenger had suffered a traumatic brain injury that has left him unable to walk, move, talk or communicate in any way and in need of 24-hour care. His family, who visit him every day, have not heard his voice or seen him smile since the day of the crash last September and his injuries are expected to be permanent.

A judge said: "It is difficult to imagine a graver outcome without death ensuing." Robinson, of Reeth Square, Sunderland, admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving, failing to provide a specimen, driving without a licence and failing to stop and report an accident.

The 34-year-old, who has a previous conviction for drug driving, has been jailed for three years with a seven-and-a-half year driving ban. Prosecutor Estelle Chambers told the court the victim was "fitting and covered in blood" when police arrived.

He was taken to the RVI in Newcastle where he had extensive surgical intervention but he remains in a "low awareness state", seems unable to recognise the voices of his family and needs round-the-clock care and support.

In a heartbreaking impact statement, the victim's dad said he was a hard working and popular lad with prospects and ambitions. Judge Tim Gittins told Robinson: "I accept there will have been an element of panic in your decision to flee but lets be clear, also significant cowardice, failing to face up to what you had done.

"Your driving has changed many lives. You had robbed him of a life that was filled with love, filled with laughter, hard work and lawful fun. You have robbed his family and his many friends that he clearly had, and has, of his character and his company in the years to come through your selfish dangerous driving.

"Moments of madness by you led to a lifetime of consequences for others. They have not heard his voice or seen him smile since the day of the accident. You have turned many lives upside down.

"You are not some feckless teenager who immature behaviour can be explained by the follies of youth. The harm here is of the highest order, particularly grave injury was caused. It is difficult to imagine a graver outcome without death ensuing."

Annalisa Moscardini, defending, said Robinson struggles to show or talk about his emotions but added: "There is remorse." Miss Moscardini said Robinson is a hard worker and "can go back to being a useful member of society".