Watch Sunderland vs Newcastle medieval battle reenactment at Armed Forces Day 2024
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Battle cries and the clash of steel on steel filled the air as Sunderland battled Newcastle in a different kind of derby.
Medieval battle re-enactors were among the highlights at Armed Forces Day events in Sunderland for 2024.
Men and women recreated 12th Century knights and militiamen at Seaburn Recreation Ground, staging mock battles over the weekend of June 29 and 30.
Here, in the final bout, Sunderland claim victory.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.