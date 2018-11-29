Watch Sunderland police dog made famous by balancing Mini Cheddars on his nose perform trick with sausage

A Northumbria Police dog who became an online sensation after being filmed balancing Mini Cheddars on his nose is up to it again – this time keeping sausages there.

PD Krush was relaxing with handler PC Wayne Thompson when they decided to film the fun video after a busy day while away on mutual aid in the South East this week.

Northumbria Police dog Krush.

It shows the nine-and-a-half-year-old Dutch Herder sitting calmly in Wayne’s hallway as he places a single Mini Cheddar on the end of his nose.

Krush sits calmly as his handler manages to stack a total of six of the cheese-flavoured snacks on the tip of his nose.

Wayne then shouts “finish” at which point the dog flips the biscuits in the air and catches them in his mouth.

The video was initially posted on the Northumbria Police Dog Section Twitter page and has been viewed more than 130,000 times in just two days after being shared on Facebook.

But now Krush has gone one step further and balanced a cooked sausage on the end of his snout after it was donated as a thank you by catering staff at the hotel he was staying at.

Wayne today said criminals in the North East should be concerned – because Krush is even better at sniffing out criminals.

The dog handler, who works out of Houghton Police Station, said: “As dog handlers we spend more time with our dogs than our friends or family so we do strike up a special bond.

“I’m with Krush every hour of the day and we have had some spare time at the end of a busy day of mutual aid so we thought we would give it a go as a bit of a party trick.

“Our police dogs are probably the most obedient and loyal dogs you will find but most of them wouldn’t show the restraint Krush did when that food was balanced on his nose.

“We couldn’t believe how widely the video was shared and that is why we did the new video with the cooked sausage.

"It may end up being a regular thing.

“His skills are impressive but it is nothing compared to the work Krush and his canine pals get up to every day to keep people safe.”