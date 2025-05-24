Watch Sunderland fans arriving at Wembley ahead of play off finals

By Katy Wheeler

Lifestyle Editor

Published 24th May 2025, 12:24 BST
Updated 24th May 2025, 14:16 BST

The red and white army has descended on Wembley.

Ahead of today’s playoff final against Sheffield United, thousands of fans have made the journey by car, rail and air to see SAFC play for a place in the Premier League.

Over 36,000 Black Cats fans are at Wembley this weekend with the club just one game away from ending their eight year exile from the Premier League.

Sunderland fans arriving at Wembley

Sunderland fans arrive at Wembley ahead of play off finals

Sunderland fans arriving at Wembley

Sunderland fans arriving at Wembley

