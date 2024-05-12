Watch Sunderland 10k runners coming over Wearmouth Bridge
Runners emerge from the seafret hanging over the Wear as they cross Sunderland’s landmark bridge on the final stretch of the 10k.
Both the Sunderland 10k and half marathon routes sent runners over the Wearmouth Bridge for an emotional beginning of the final push to the finish.
Once over the bridge, those taking part rounded the corner where they could see the finish, and dig in for their final metres before crossing the line.
