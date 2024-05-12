Watch scenes from the Sunderland half marathon 2024
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Scenes from the city centre as runners make their way round the half marathon course.
The route looped round the city’s historic streets, including a route of Mowbray Park, before sending runners down the coast, through Roker Park, and back over the Wearmouth Bridge.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.