I'm excited, the variety keeps me on my toes: Joe McElderry on his autumn 2025 shows

By Graham Murray
Published 18th Sep 2025, 16:17 BST
‘I’m blessed with wonderful audiences - I always know we’re going to have a great time’

On the eve of the first date of a limited autumn tour, singer Joe McElderry spoke to us about the mixture of nostalgia, excitement, and new material people could expect from his North East shows.

He also talked about his appreciation for fellow artists from Tyneside, like Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards and Sam Fender - and the local support behind them.

Watch to find out how Joe feels about his 91-year-old grandma Hilda stealing the limelight, what would he thinks would be different about X Factor today, and his most ‘South Shields’ traits.

Joe’s tour begins on September 19 at the Empire Theatre, Consett, and takes in four dates at The Customs House in his home town, South Shields, along with other North East venues, through September and October.

He’s also set to perform one-night-only festive spectacular at Newcastle’s iconic O2 City Hall on December 1.

People can book tickets from his website.

